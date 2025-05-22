Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Lowered to "Hold" Rating by Wall Street Zen

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

RPAY has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Repay from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Repay from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on Repay from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Repay from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Repay from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $7.90.

Repay Price Performance

RPAY stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.52. The company had a trading volume of 856,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,496. Repay has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $11.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $448.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.61.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Repay had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $77.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Repay's quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Repay will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Repay announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 19% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Repay news, President Shaler Alias bought 15,378 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $60,435.54. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 264,782 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,040,593.26. The trade was a 6.17% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Andrew Sr. Morris purchased 86,761 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.89 per share, with a total value of $337,500.29. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,761 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $337,500.29. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 439,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,974 over the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Repay by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Repay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Repay by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,610 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

