Repositrak (NYSE:TRAK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Repositrak (NYSE:TRAK - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Repositrak Price Performance

TRAK stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,274. Repositrak has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $25.01. The stock has a market cap of $413.77 million, a P/E ratio of 66.59 and a beta of 0.56.

About Repositrak

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

