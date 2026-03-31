Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $246.40.

RSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a $227.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $271.00 to $241.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock.

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Read Our Latest Stock Report on RSG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter worth $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 121.8% during the third quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company's stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE RSG opened at $221.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.08. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $201.42 and a 12-month high of $258.75. The firm has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 12.90%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Republic Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Republic Services's payout ratio is currently 36.79%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic's core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

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