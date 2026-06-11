Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Apple FY2026 Earnings

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Erste Group Bank boosted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Apple in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the iPhone maker will earn $8.74 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.71. The consensus estimate for Apple's current full-year earnings is $8.74 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Apple's FY2027 earnings at $9.52 EPS.

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Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The business's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $375.00 price target (up from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, May 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $276.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $330.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $314.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on Apple

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $291.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $284.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple has a 1 year low of $195.07 and a 1 year high of $317.40.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple's payout ratio is 13.06%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total value of $7,661,010.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,934,433.50. This trade represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total value of $16,511,984.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $833,980,668.14. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,759 shares of company stock worth $24,964,305. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Overbrook Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Apple by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 104,648 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $28,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,174 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 100,130 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $25,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,178,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,044,697 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $1,915,172,000 after acquiring an additional 214,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,246,305 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $572,168,000 after acquiring an additional 116,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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