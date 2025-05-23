Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for LOW Q2 Earnings

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) - DA Davidson issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lowe's Companies in a research note issued on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the home improvement retailer will earn $4.26 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a "Neutral" rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe's Companies' current full-year earnings is $11.90 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lowe's Companies' FY2027 earnings at $13.42 EPS.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts: Sign Up

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LOW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lowe's Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe's Companies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $271.52.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $223.74 on Friday. Lowe's Companies has a fifty-two week low of $206.39 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01. The company has a market cap of $125.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.01.

Lowe's Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Lowe's Companies's payout ratio is 37.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe's Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe's Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lowe's Companies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new position in Lowe's Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe's Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company's stock.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lowe's Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lowe's Companies wasn't on the list.

While Lowe's Companies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here