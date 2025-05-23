Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Target Q2 Earnings

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) - Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Target in a research note issued on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a "Buy" rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Target's current full-year earnings is $8.69 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TGT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Target from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Target from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $94.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $117.97.

Target Stock Performance

Target stock opened at $95.05 on Friday. Target has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $97.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.55.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $24.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.54 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Target's payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

Institutional Trading of Target

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,657 shares of the retailer's stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Target by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 445 shares of the retailer's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,593 shares of the retailer's stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC increased its stake in Target by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company's stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

