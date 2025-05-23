Research Analysts Offer Predictions for LAR FY2025 Earnings

Lithium Argentina AG (NYSE:LAR - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Scotiabank upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lithium Argentina in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 20th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. Scotiabank has a "Sector Outperform" rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lithium Argentina's current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Lithium Argentina's FY2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Lithium Argentina (NYSE:LAR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03).

Separately, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Lithium Argentina from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

LAR opened at $1.82 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $2.08. Lithium Argentina has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $4.89. The firm has a market cap of $293.85 million, a PE ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.36.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Argentina in the first quarter valued at $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Argentina during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Argentina in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Argentina during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Argentina during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 49.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Argentina AG, a resource and materials company, focuses on advancing lithium projects in Argentina. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province; and the Pastos Grandes project located in Salta Province of Argentina. The company was formerly known as Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp.

