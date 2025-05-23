Research Analysts Offer Predictions for PRU Q3 Earnings

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Prudential Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.54 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.67. The consensus estimate for Prudential Financial's current full-year earnings is $14.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prudential Financial's Q4 2025 earnings at $3.34 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.60 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.64 EPS.

Get Prudential Financial alerts: Sign Up

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Prudential Financial's revenue was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PRU. Barclays reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an "underperform" rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $121.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $102.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $90.38 and a 1-year high of $130.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Trading of Prudential Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,850,558 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,960,547,000 after purchasing an additional 220,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,856,360 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,050,635,000 after purchasing an additional 193,681 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,686,690 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $555,513,000 after buying an additional 897,916 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,440,003 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $495,859,000 after acquiring an additional 116,079 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 19.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,206,453 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $469,777,000 after acquiring an additional 678,028 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $635,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,869,090.56. This trade represents a 18.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 52,595 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,009.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 139,987 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,429.24. This represents a 60.18% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. Prudential Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.58%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Prudential Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Prudential Financial wasn't on the list.

While Prudential Financial currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here