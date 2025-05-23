Research Analysts Set Expectations for PAHC FY2025 Earnings

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Phibro Animal Health in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.92. The consensus estimate for Phibro Animal Health's current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Phibro Animal Health's Q1 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.16 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts: Sign Up

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $20.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $933.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.89. Phibro Animal Health has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $26.55.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $352.41 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 25.35%.

Institutional Trading of Phibro Animal Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 782,939 shares of the company's stock worth $16,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the company's stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 13,404 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,030 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,733,000 after buying an additional 154,281 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,164 shares of the company's stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $385,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. Phibro Animal Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Phibro Animal Health, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Phibro Animal Health wasn't on the list.

While Phibro Animal Health currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here