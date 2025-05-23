Research Analysts Set Expectations for PLAY Q1 Earnings

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Dave & Buster's Entertainment in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Dave & Buster's Entertainment's current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dave & Buster's Entertainment's FY2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Get PLAY alerts: Sign Up

PLAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Dave & Buster's Entertainment from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Dave & Buster's Entertainment from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dave & Buster's Entertainment from $47.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $33.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Stock Up 3.8%

PLAY opened at $20.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $722.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.55. Dave & Buster's Entertainment has a twelve month low of $15.08 and a twelve month high of $52.73.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $534.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.77 million. Dave & Buster's Entertainment had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 44.22%. Dave & Buster's Entertainment's quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Clearline Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment by 17.7% in the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,349,236 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $23,706,000 after acquiring an additional 203,012 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Dave & Buster's Entertainment in the first quarter worth $968,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment during the first quarter worth $430,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster's Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $402,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company's stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dave & Buster's Entertainment, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dave & Buster's Entertainment wasn't on the list.

While Dave & Buster's Entertainment currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here