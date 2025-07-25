Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Major Shareholder Buys $99,991,931.27 in Stock

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI - Get Free Report) major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R acquired 4,477,919 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,991,931.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 10,232,420 shares in the company, valued at $228,489,938.60. This trade represents a 77.82% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 9th, Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 5,754,501 shares of Resideo Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.38 per share, with a total value of $100,013,227.38.

Resideo Technologies Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE REZI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.45. 543,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,204. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 2.15. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $28.28.

Institutional Trading of Resideo Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,137,439 shares of the company's stock worth $371,968,000 after buying an additional 75,940 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,954,419 shares of the company's stock worth $175,640,000 after acquiring an additional 156,536 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,664,671 shares of the company's stock worth $171,065,000 after purchasing an additional 465,571 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,205,405 shares of the company's stock valued at $145,234,000 after purchasing an additional 223,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,196,828 shares of the company's stock valued at $145,084,000 after purchasing an additional 683,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Resideo Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

See Also

