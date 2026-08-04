Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.23, but opened at $26.00. Resideo Technologies shares last traded at $26.33, with a volume of 103,731 shares changing hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REZI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research lowered Resideo Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Resideo Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Resideo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies Stock Down 26.6%

The stock's fifty day moving average is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.87 billion. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.71% and a positive return on equity of 16.70%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Resideo Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.710-0.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Resideo Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Danske Bank A S boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 700 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 283.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. McMillan Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company's stock.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a global provider of home comfort, security and energy management solutions. Formed as an independent company in 2018 following its spin-off from Honeywell, Resideo leverages decades of engineering experience to deliver connected products and services to residential and light commercial customers.

The company’s core offerings include smart thermostats, security systems, video doorbells, water leak and freeze detection devices, and indoor air quality monitors.

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