ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

ResMed (NYSE:RMD - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Get ResMed alerts: Sign Up

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RMD. UBS Group cut their price objective on ResMed from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ResMed from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ResMed from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. KeyCorp set a $274.00 price objective on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $259.33.

Get Our Latest Report on RMD

ResMed Stock Down 1.0%

RMD opened at $243.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. ResMed has a one year low of $179.42 and a one year high of $263.05. The business's fifty day moving average is $227.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 9,113 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $2,145,200.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,265. The trade was a 48.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Witte Jan De sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.47, for a total transaction of $486,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,806 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,413,586.82. This trade represents a 25.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,949 shares of company stock valued at $11,822,260. Insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ResMed

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 23,982.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 733,556 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $164,207,000 after acquiring an additional 730,510 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in ResMed by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,325,009 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $531,706,000 after purchasing an additional 566,046 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in ResMed by 1,168.5% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 590,895 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $132,272,000 after purchasing an additional 544,311 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $118,605,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 813.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443,340 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $101,387,000 after purchasing an additional 394,803 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ResMed, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ResMed wasn't on the list.

While ResMed currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here