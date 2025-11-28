Resolute Holdings Management (NYSE:RHLD) Shares Down 4% - Here's Why

Resolute Holdings Management, Inc. (NYSE:RHLD - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $176.82 and last traded at $177.51. 10,815 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 76,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.00.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Resolute Holdings Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

The business's 50-day simple moving average is $110.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -360.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

Resolute Holdings Management (NYSE:RHLD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $120.87 million for the quarter. Resolute Holdings Management had a net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 646.55%.

In other Resolute Holdings Management news, CFO Kurt Schoen bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.95 per share, with a total value of $164,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,950. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy O. Mahoney bought 5,939 shares of Resolute Holdings Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $168.52 per share, with a total value of $1,000,840.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,939 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,000,840.28. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,107 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,036. Insiders own 50.80% of the company's stock.

Resolute Holdings Management, Inc operates as an alternative asset management platform company. The company was incorporated in 2024 and is based in New York, New York.

