Free Trial
MarketBeat All Access: The Black Friday Deal Your Portfolio Wants
Unlock 5 Weeks for $5
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Resolute Holdings Management (NYSE:RHLD) Shares Down 4% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Resolute Holdings Management logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of Resolute Holdings Management traded down about 4% on Friday to roughly $177 (low $176.82) on very light volume of 10,815 shares, an 86% decline versus average session volume.
  • Analysts hold a consensus Sell rating (Weiss reiterated "sell (e+)"), and the stock shows stretched fundamentals with a negative P/E (-360.42) and an extreme negative return on equity (-646.55%).
  • Insiders have been buying recently — including the CFO and a director — with 11,107 shares purchased in the last 90 days and insiders now owning 50.80% of the company.
  • Five stocks we like better than Resolute Holdings Management.

Resolute Holdings Management, Inc. (NYSE:RHLD - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $176.82 and last traded at $177.51. 10,815 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 76,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Resolute Holdings Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Research Report on RHLD

Resolute Holdings Management Price Performance

The business's 50-day simple moving average is $110.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -360.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

Resolute Holdings Management (NYSE:RHLD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $120.87 million for the quarter. Resolute Holdings Management had a net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 646.55%.

Insider Activity

In other Resolute Holdings Management news, CFO Kurt Schoen bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.95 per share, with a total value of $164,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,950. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy O. Mahoney bought 5,939 shares of Resolute Holdings Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $168.52 per share, with a total value of $1,000,840.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,939 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,000,840.28. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,107 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,036. Insiders own 50.80% of the company's stock.

About Resolute Holdings Management

(Get Free Report)

Resolute Holdings Management, Inc operates as an alternative asset management platform company. The company was incorporated in 2024 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Resolute Holdings Management Right Now?

Before you consider Resolute Holdings Management, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Resolute Holdings Management wasn't on the list.

While Resolute Holdings Management currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest Cover
Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest

Unlock the timeless value of gold with our exclusive 2026 Gold Forecasting Report. Explore why gold remains the ultimate investment for safeguarding wealth against inflation, economic shifts, and global uncertainties. Whether you're planning for future generations or seeking a reliable asset in turbulent times, this report is your essential guide to making informed decisions.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
Trump's Law S.1582: $21T Dollar Revolution Coming
Trump's Law S.1582: $21T Dollar Revolution Coming
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
He Is Giving Away Bitcoin
He Is Giving Away Bitcoin
From Crypto Swap Profits (Ad)
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
By Leo Miller | November 24, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines