Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR - Get Free Report) TSE: QSR have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.1905.

A number of research firms have commented on QSR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus raised Restaurant Brands International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeffrey Housman sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,469,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 162,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,909,417.96. This represents a 10.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 40,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $2,980,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,664,924.66. This represents a 52.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 455,191 shares of company stock worth $33,299,206. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,922.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

QSR stock opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $70.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.00. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $58.71 and a 52-week high of $75.67. The company has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR - Get Free Report) TSE: QSR last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Restaurant Brands International's payout ratio is 110.17%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc NYSE: QSR is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company's principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International's business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI's restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

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