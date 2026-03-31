Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR - Get Free Report) NYSE: QSR crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$96.39 and traded as high as C$103.78. Restaurant Brands International shares last traded at C$102.81, with a volume of 1,568,341 shares traded.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QSR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a "hold" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a C$84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$84.00.

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Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 3.6%

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 478.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$96.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$95.44. The company has a market cap of C$35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.37.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR - Get Free Report) NYSE: QSR last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.38 billion during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 23.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 7.3241225 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Restaurant Brands International's dividend payout ratio is currently 105.53%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International is one of the largest restaurant companies in the world, with more than $35 billion in 2021 systemwide sales across a footprint that spans more than 28,000 restaurants and 100 countries. The firm generates revenue primarily from retail sales at its company-owned restaurants, royalty fees and lease income from franchised stores, and from its Tim Horton's supply chain operations. Formed in 2014 after 3G Capital's acquisition of Tim Horton's International, the Restaurant Brands portfolio now includes Burger King (19,250 units), Tim Horton's (5,300 units), and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (3,700 units).

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