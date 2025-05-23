Restaurant Stocks To Consider - May 23rd

Uber Technologies, Berkshire Hathaway, Alibaba Group, McDonald's, and Coca-Cola are the five Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks are publicly traded shares of companies in the foodservice sector, ranging from quick-service chains to full-service dining restaurants. Owning these stocks gives investors a stake in the companies’ revenues and profits, which are driven by factors like consumer spending, food and labor costs, and overall economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

NYSE UBER traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.07. The company's stock had a trading volume of 10,842,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,374,174. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.85 and a 200 day moving average of $72.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $93.60.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $504.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,818,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,299,136. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $401.58 and a one year high of $542.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $519.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $487.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,351,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,155,932. The firm has a market cap of $287.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $71.80 and a 12-month high of $148.43.

McDonald's (MCD)

McDonald's Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

McDonald's stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $315.25. 1,559,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,545,627. McDonald's has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $311.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.32.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.89. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,891,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,767,291. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.04 and a 200-day moving average of $66.93. Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47.

