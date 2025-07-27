Retail Stocks To Keep An Eye On - July 27th

Tesla, Microsoft, and Apple are the three Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is selling goods directly to consumers, either through brick-and-mortar stores or online platforms. Examples include supermarket chains, clothing retailers, and e-commerce businesses. Investors often watch retail stocks as economic indicators, since consumer spending trends can strongly influence their performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $10.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $316.06. 147,437,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,285,424. Tesla has a twelve month low of $182.00 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $324.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.09.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $513.71. 19,103,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,594,816. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $518.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $483.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.52.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $213.88. 38,805,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,464,392. Apple has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.58.

