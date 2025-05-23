Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Sets New 52-Week Low - Here's What Happened

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.63 and last traded at $21.74, with a volume of 83149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.14.

Get REYN alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Down 0.5%

The company's 50-day moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average is $25.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.99 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.50%.

Insider Activity at Reynolds Consumer Products

In other news, Director Rolf Stangl purchased 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.22 per share, with a total value of $58,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,389 shares in the company, valued at $450,212.58. This represents a 14.80% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,432 shares of the company's stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 173.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,121 shares of the company's stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 40,075 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 153,845 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 60,616 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 591,906 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,976,000 after purchasing an additional 19,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company's stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Reynolds Consumer Products, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Reynolds Consumer Products wasn't on the list.

While Reynolds Consumer Products currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here