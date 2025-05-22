Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Lowered to "Sell" Rating by Wall Street Zen

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

RZLT has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Rezolute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a report on Monday, April 28th. Craig Hallum raised Rezolute to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $12.14.

Rezolute Stock Performance

Shares of RZLT stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $4.03. 193,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28. Rezolute has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $6.19.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rezolute will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rezolute

In other Rezolute news, CFO Daron Evans acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,900 shares in the company, valued at $687,531. This trade represents a 4.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nevan C. Elam bought 12,302 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $35,060.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,119 shares in the company, valued at $638,739.15. This represents a 5.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 29,060 shares of company stock valued at $83,694. Corporate insiders own 18.39% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Rezolute

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rezolute by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,014 shares of the company's stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 25,413 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Rezolute in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rezolute by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,857,982 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,004,000 after buying an additional 280,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Rezolute by 222.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,768 shares of the company's stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 128,190 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rezolute

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

