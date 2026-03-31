Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV) Trading Down 3.8% - Here's Why

Shares of Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV - Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.4250. 15,701,321 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 22,624,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.
Key Stories Impacting Rezolve AI
Here are the key news stories impacting Rezolve AI this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company raised FY‑2026 revenue guidance to $360M after reporting 543% H2 growth, signaling faster scale of its platform and stronger top‑line momentum. Rezolve Ai Delivers 543% H2 Growth; Raises 2026 Revenue Guidance to $360M as Platform Achieves Global Infrastructure Scale
- Positive Sentiment: Full‑year 2025 results topped revenue estimates (GAAP revenue $46.8M vs. ~$41.2M est.), with management highlighting record revenue growth on the earnings call. Rezolve AI PLC (RZLV) Full Year 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Record Revenue Growth and ...
- Positive Sentiment: Market commentary notes the beat and guidance lift drove an early rally; the earnings beat and raised guidance are the primary company‑specific catalysts. Rezolve AI tops 2025 earnings estimates, raises guidance
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and coverage pieces are upbeat: one note highlights a potential 371% upside target despite expected near‑term losses, reflecting bullish analyst models on future scale. Rezolve AI (RZLV) Stock: Analysts Forecast 371% Upside Despite Expected Losses in Monday’s Earnings
- Positive Sentiment: Company acquisition of Reward Loyalty UK ( ~$230M, described as non‑dilutive) positions Rezolve to scale commerce, media and payments—a growth‑strategy signal for investors. Why Rezolve AI (RZLV) Is Betting Big on Reward Loyalty to Scale Commerce Media and Payments
- Positive Sentiment: Unusual options flow — roughly 27,864 calls bought (≈+53% vs. average) — suggests speculative bullish positioning ahead of/after the print. (Market data entry)
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces note the stock’s high volatility and caution that gains are speculative; investors should weigh momentum vs. execution risk. Why Rezolve AI Stock Is Rising Today
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader market headlines (S&P futures, macro moves) included Rezolve among names in focus but were not company‑specific catalysts. Stock Market Today: S&P 500, Dow Futures Gain As Trump Calls Iran's New Leaders 'Very Reasonable'—Palantir, Rezolve AI, Entera Bio In Focus
- Neutral Sentiment: Consumer headlines framed the company’s forward projection as a “7x revenue surge” narrative that has drawn retail attention and intraday volatility. RZLV stock sees massive rally today – investors cheer company’s 7X revenue surge projection for 2026
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RZLV. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Rezolve AI in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, iA Financial set a $14.00 target price on shares of Rezolve AI in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $11.00.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RZLV
Rezolve AI Stock Up 0.2%
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.61.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Rezolve AI by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,042 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Rezolve AI in the second quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Rezolve AI by 305.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Rezolve AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rezolve AI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company's stock.
Rezolve AI Company Profile
(Get Free Report
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Rezolve AI, Inc operates a cloud-based engagement platform that connects physical world touchpoints to digital experiences. Through its proprietary Rezolve platform, the company enables brands and marketers to deploy interactive mobile campaigns triggered by NFC-enabled tags, QR codes, short URLs and other proximity-based technologies. These campaigns facilitate in-the-moment product demonstrations, digital promotions and seamless e-commerce transactions without the need to download a dedicated app.
The company’s platform includes a no-code campaign management portal, real-time analytics dashboard and integration tools for customer relationship management, payment processing and third-party marketing systems.
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