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Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV) Trading Down 3.8% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Rezolve AI logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Rezolve AI raised FY‑2026 revenue guidance to $360M after reporting a 543% H2 growth and beating full‑year 2025 revenue estimates (GAAP $46.8M vs. ~$41.2M), a primary catalyst cited by the company and market commentators.
  • The stock traded down 3.8% intraday to about $2.43 on Tuesday with volume ~31% below the average, highlighting continued intraday volatility despite prior rallies and notable bullish options flow (roughly 27,864 calls bought).
  • Analysts are broadly upbeat with a consensus "Moderate Buy" and a $11 average target (individual targets up to $14), and the company’s ~ $230M acquisition of Reward Loyalty UK is positioned as a non‑dilutive move to scale commerce, media and payments.
  • Interested in Rezolve AI? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV - Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.4250. 15,701,321 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 22,624,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

Key Stories Impacting Rezolve AI

Here are the key news stories impacting Rezolve AI this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RZLV. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Rezolve AI in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, iA Financial set a $14.00 target price on shares of Rezolve AI in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RZLV

Rezolve AI Stock Up 0.2%

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Rezolve AI by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,042 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Rezolve AI in the second quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Rezolve AI by 305.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Rezolve AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rezolve AI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company's stock.

Rezolve AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rezolve AI, Inc operates a cloud-based engagement platform that connects physical world touchpoints to digital experiences. Through its proprietary Rezolve platform, the company enables brands and marketers to deploy interactive mobile campaigns triggered by NFC-enabled tags, QR codes, short URLs and other proximity-based technologies. These campaigns facilitate in-the-moment product demonstrations, digital promotions and seamless e-commerce transactions without the need to download a dedicated app.

The company’s platform includes a no-code campaign management portal, real-time analytics dashboard and integration tools for customer relationship management, payment processing and third-party marketing systems.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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