Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV) Trading Down 3.8% - Here's Why

Shares of Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV - Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.4250. 15,701,321 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 22,624,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

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Key Stories Impacting Rezolve AI

Here are the key news stories impacting Rezolve AI this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RZLV. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Rezolve AI in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, iA Financial set a $14.00 target price on shares of Rezolve AI in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RZLV

Rezolve AI Stock Up 0.2%

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Rezolve AI by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,042 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Rezolve AI in the second quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Rezolve AI by 305.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Rezolve AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rezolve AI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company's stock.

Rezolve AI Company Profile

Rezolve AI, Inc operates a cloud-based engagement platform that connects physical world touchpoints to digital experiences. Through its proprietary Rezolve platform, the company enables brands and marketers to deploy interactive mobile campaigns triggered by NFC-enabled tags, QR codes, short URLs and other proximity-based technologies. These campaigns facilitate in-the-moment product demonstrations, digital promotions and seamless e-commerce transactions without the need to download a dedicated app.

The company’s platform includes a no-code campaign management portal, real-time analytics dashboard and integration tools for customer relationship management, payment processing and third-party marketing systems.

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