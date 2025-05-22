RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

RH (NYSE:RH - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $195.60, but opened at $190.41. RH shares last traded at $187.33, with a volume of 205,296 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RH from $530.00 to $300.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of RH from $400.00 to $215.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of RH from $515.00 to $436.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of RH from $500.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on RH from $500.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $275.94.

RH Trading Down 3.9%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.01, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.36.

RH (NYSE:RH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $812.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.21 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. RH's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in RH by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,314 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,098,240,000 after buying an additional 18,040 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RH by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,409,962 shares of the company's stock worth $330,509,000 after buying an additional 7,952 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in RH by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 481,111 shares of the company's stock valued at $189,360,000 after purchasing an additional 41,986 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in RH by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 473,321 shares of the company's stock valued at $110,951,000 after buying an additional 193,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 1,960.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 363,698 shares of the company's stock worth $143,148,000 after acquiring an additional 346,050 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

