RH (NYSE:RH) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

RH (NYSE:RH - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Get RH alerts: Sign Up

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RH. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down previously from $437.00) on shares of RH in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on RH from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on RH from $530.00 to $300.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on RH from $276.00 to $194.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on RH from $400.00 to $215.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $275.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RH

RH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RH traded down $7.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $187.94. The company had a trading volume of 641,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,626. RH has a 52 week low of $123.03 and a 52 week high of $457.26. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.01, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.36. The business's 50-day moving average is $196.80 and its 200 day moving average is $312.06.

RH (NYSE:RH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $812.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.21 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in RH by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the company's stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 38,622 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,053,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in RH during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the company's stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company's stock.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider RH, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RH wasn't on the list.

While RH currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here