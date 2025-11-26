Richard Kyle Sells 15,837 Shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR) Stock

Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR - Get Free Report) Director Richard Kyle sold 15,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $1,283,272.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 266,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,630,310.26. This trade represents a 5.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Timken Stock Performance

NYSE TKR traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $81.45. The stock had a trading volume of 298,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,040. The company's 50-day moving average is $76.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Timken Company has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $84.43.

Timken (NYSE:TKR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. Timken had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 6.54%.The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Timken has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Timken Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Timken's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $84.00 target price on shares of Timken and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Timken in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Timken in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $82.20.

Institutional Trading of Timken

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKR. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Timken during the third quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Timken by 4,512.5% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Timken in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Timken in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Timken by 31.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

