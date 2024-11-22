Richard Ross Stewart Sells 8,000 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX - Get Free Report) Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $1,025,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,488 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,985,716.48. This trade represents a 34.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kirby Trading Down 0.9 %

KEX traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.63. The company's stock had a trading volume of 256,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,534. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.11 and a fifty-two week high of $132.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business's 50-day moving average is $123.54 and its 200-day moving average is $120.27.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. Kirby had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $831.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $824.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Kirby's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kirby from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kirby has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $123.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kirby by 420.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kirby in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company's stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

