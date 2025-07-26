Rightmove (LON:RMV) Posts Earnings Results

Rightmove (LON:RMV - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 14.70 ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Rightmove had a net margin of 52.69% and a return on equity of 293.54%.

Shares of Rightmove stock opened at GBX 780.40 ($10.49) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15. Rightmove has a twelve month low of GBX 504.60 ($6.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 801.20 ($10.77). The company has a market cap of £6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company's 50 day moving average is GBX 772.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 716.57.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an "underweight" rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.40) price objective on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

