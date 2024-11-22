RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CEO Sells $2,323,126.96 in Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG - Get Free Report) CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 66,451 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $2,323,126.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,468 shares in the company, valued at $16,762,201.28. This represents a 12.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get RingCentral alerts: Sign Up

RingCentral Price Performance

NYSE:RNG traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.82, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.98 and a 1-year high of $40.98. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.59.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $608.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $601.91 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in RingCentral by 138.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the software maker's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in RingCentral by 106.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,902 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in RingCentral by 38.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,659 shares of the software maker's stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RNG. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on RingCentral from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on RingCentral from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $40.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RingCentral

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider RingCentral, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RingCentral wasn't on the list.

While RingCentral currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here