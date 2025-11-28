Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) CEO Sells $263,669.50 in Stock

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN - Get Free Report) CEO Robert Scaringe sold 17,450 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $263,669.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,185,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,905,485.99. This represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Rivian Automotive stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.88. The company's stock had a trading volume of 18,542,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,327,707. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average of $13.93. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.71. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $18.13.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive to a "moderate sell" rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of Rivian Automotive from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $14.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,018 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,115 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 128.9% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,865 shares of the electric vehicle automaker's stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 69,754 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the third quarter worth about $6,587,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company's stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

