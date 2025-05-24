RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Downgraded to "Sell" Rating by Wall Street Zen

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on RLX Technology from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

RLX Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RLX opened at $1.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02. RLX Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.15). RLX Technology had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $111.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $763.38 million.

Institutional Trading of RLX Technology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in RLX Technology in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in RLX Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in RLX Technology during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in RLX Technology by 411.8% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 25,766 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 20,732 shares during the period. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

