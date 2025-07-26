Robert John Briscoe Sells 100,000 Shares of Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL) Stock

Get Colabor Group alerts: Sign Up

Colabor Group Stock Down 13.7%

Colabor Group Inc. ( TSE:GCL Get Free Report ) insider Robert John Briscoe sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.80, for a total value of C$80,000.00.

Shares of TSE:GCL traded down C$0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.82. 654,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,569. The stock has a market cap of C$80.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.89. Colabor Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.52.

Colabor Group Company Profile

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products, as well as fish products.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Colabor Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Colabor Group wasn't on the list.

While Colabor Group currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here