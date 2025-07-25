Robert M. Alexander Sells 10,114 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) Stock

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total value of $2,304,576.04. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 68,707 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,655,577.02. The trade was a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:COF traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $212.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,501,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,771,397. The company has a market cap of $81.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $232.45. The firm's fifty day moving average is $204.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.25.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The business had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. Capital One Financial's revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised Capital One Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Capital One Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $233.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 439.1% in the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company's stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

