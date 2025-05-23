Robert W. Baird Boosts Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $400.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the restaurant operator's stock. Robert W. Baird's price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.54% from the stock's current price.

WING has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Northcoast Research cut Wingstop from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Wingstop to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Wingstop from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $333.96.

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of Wingstop stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $321.19. 187,936 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,485. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $247.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 86.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.80. Wingstop has a one year low of $204.00 and a one year high of $433.86.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $171.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In other news, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 637 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.07, for a total value of $173,945.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 517 shares of the company's stock, valued at $141,177.19. This trade represents a 55.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Wingstop by 43.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,646,934 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $371,517,000 after buying an additional 496,717 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,262,597 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $284,817,000 after acquiring an additional 56,535 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,672,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Wingstop by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 801,732 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $227,852,000 after acquiring an additional 154,055 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 693,115 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $156,353,000 after purchasing an additional 158,977 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication.

