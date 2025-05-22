Robert W. Baird Cuts VF (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $14.00

VF (NYSE:VFC - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the textile maker's stock. Robert W. Baird's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.09% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VFC. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on VF from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on VF from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of VF from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of VF from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of VF from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $16.10.

VF Stock Performance

VFC traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,828,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,985,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.18. VF has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $29.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.68.

VF (NYSE:VFC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. VF had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The business's revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that VF will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in VF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,874,781 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $83,153,000 after acquiring an additional 211,440 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,200 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 277,442 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 27,727 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in VF in the first quarter valued at $749,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in VF by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 152,410 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 48,151 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VF Company Profile

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

