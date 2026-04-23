Robert W. Baird Increases CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $47.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the transportation company's stock. Robert W. Baird's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.81% from the stock's previous close.

CSX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $45.02.

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CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.72. 4,206,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,410,572. CSX has a twelve month low of $27.18 and a twelve month high of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $85.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. The business's 50-day moving average price is $41.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.02.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.50 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 20.50%.The business's revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 146,540 shares in the company, valued at $5,901,165.80. This represents a 20.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Fortune sold 31,456 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $1,215,774.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 82,034 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,170,614.10. This trade represents a 27.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 188,123 shares of company stock worth $7,454,854 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CSX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,199,000. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 20.6% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 207,454 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $7,367,000 after acquiring an additional 35,403 shares during the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan grew its holdings in CSX by 131.0% in the third quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 71,918 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 40,780 shares during the period. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in CSX during the third quarter worth approximately $2,363,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in CSX by 81.9% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 944,946 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $33,555,000 after purchasing an additional 425,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company's stock.

CSX News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CSX this week:

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation is a leading North American transportation company that provides rail-based freight services and supply-chain solutions. Its operating subsidiary, CSX Transportation, moves a wide range of goods for customers across multiple industries, using a combination of long-haul rail service, intermodal operations and terminal and yard services. The company focuses on delivering efficient, reliable freight transportation between major production centers, consumption markets and port gateways.

CSX's freight portfolio includes intermodal containers and trailers, bulk commodities, industrial products and specialized unit trains.

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