Robert W. Baird Issues Positive Forecast for Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:LIFE) Stock Price

Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:LIFE - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird's price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.17% from the company's previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen cut Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $31.17.

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Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock Stock Performance

NASDAQ LIFE opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $32.50. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of -7.25. The business's 50 day moving average price is $18.39.

Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:LIFE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $189.56 million for the quarter. The business's revenue was up 113.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock

In related news, President Lingke Wang sold 46,349 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $1,024,776.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 764,836 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,910,523.96. This trade represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Peter George Colis sold 60,035 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $1,324,972.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 751,150 shares in the company, valued at $16,577,880.50. This represents a 7.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 781,048 shares of company stock worth $16,165,634. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

About Ethos Technologies Inc. Class A Common Stock

Ethos Technologies Inc operates a technology-driven, direct-to-consumer platform for the distribution of life insurance products. Through its digital underwriting, data analytics, and proprietary technology, it enables consumers to explore, compare, and purchase life insurance policies online. The platform serves consumers, agents, and insurance carriers, and supports the application and policy issuance process through an online interface. The company works with insurance carriers to offer life insurance products in the United States through digital channels and independent agents.

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