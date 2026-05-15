Robert W. Baird Lowers NIQ Global Intelligence (NYSE:NIQ) Price Target to $14.00

NIQ Global Intelligence (NYSE:NIQ - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird's target price points to a potential upside of 70.63% from the company's current price.

NIQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NIQ Global Intelligence from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NIQ Global Intelligence from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of NIQ Global Intelligence from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NIQ Global Intelligence from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIQ Global Intelligence currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.29.

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NIQ Global Intelligence Stock Performance

Shares of NIQ opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion and a PE ratio of 45.58. NIQ Global Intelligence has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company's fifty day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.45.

NIQ Global Intelligence (NYSE:NIQ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. The company's revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. NIQ Global Intelligence has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.950-0.990 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.190-0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NIQ Global Intelligence will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIQ Global Intelligence

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIQ Global Intelligence in the 1st quarter valued at $370,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of NIQ Global Intelligence by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 505,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,742,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of NIQ Global Intelligence by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 103,860 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of NIQ Global Intelligence by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,225 shares of the company's stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of NIQ Global Intelligence in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000.

Key Headlines Impacting NIQ Global Intelligence

Here are the key news stories impacting NIQ Global Intelligence this week:

Positive Sentiment: NIQ reported Q1 EPS of $0.15 versus $0.10 expected and revenue of $1.07 billion versus $1.05 billion expected, with revenue up 11.1% year over year. View conference call and release

NIQ reported Q1 EPS of $0.15 versus $0.10 expected and revenue of $1.07 billion versus $1.05 billion expected, with revenue up 11.1% year over year. Positive Sentiment: The company lifted FY 2026 EPS guidance to $0.95-$0.99 from the prior outlook, above the Street estimate of $0.93, signaling confidence in profitability. Article link

The company lifted FY 2026 EPS guidance to $0.95-$0.99 from the prior outlook, above the Street estimate of $0.93, signaling confidence in profitability. Positive Sentiment: Needham & Company lowered its price target to $12 from $21, but kept a buy rating, still implying meaningful upside from current levels. Article link

Needham & Company lowered its price target to $12 from $21, but kept a rating, still implying meaningful upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: NIQ also projected Q2 EPS of $0.19-$0.21, roughly in line with consensus, suggesting near-term results may remain steady. Article link

NIQ also projected Q2 EPS of $0.19-$0.21, roughly in line with consensus, suggesting near-term results may remain steady. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary around AI products versus weakening consumer packaged goods demand highlights a mixed operating backdrop, but no major new negative surprise was reported. Article link

About NIQ Global Intelligence

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes, and seeks to maintain a portfolio with an intermediate effective duration of between 3 and 10 years, including the effects of leverage.

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