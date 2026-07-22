Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 102.04 and traded as high as GBX 114. Robert Walters shares last traded at GBX 111.50, with a volume of 53,464 shares trading hands.

Get Robert Walters alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 100 price target on shares of Robert Walters in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Walters currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 100.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RWA

Robert Walters Stock Performance

The business's 50 day moving average price is GBX 88.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 102.04. The company has a market cap of £73.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.82, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Leslie Van de Walle acquired 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 94 per share, for a total transaction of £28,200. Also, insider Andrew Rashbass acquired 21,739 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 92 per share, with a total value of £19,999.88. Insiders acquired a total of 91,669 shares of company stock worth $8,683,058 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company's stock.

Robert Walters Company Profile

Established in 1985, Robert Walters is a global talent solutions business operating in 31 countries across the globe. We support organisations to build high-performing teams, and help professionals to grow meaningful careers. Our client base ranges from the world's leading blue-chip corporates through to SMEs and start-ups. We deliver three core services: • Specialist recruitment - encompassing permanent and temporary recruitment, executive search and interim management. • Recruitment outsourcing - enabling organisations to transfer all, or part of, their recruitment needs to us either through recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) or contingent workforce solutions (CWS). • Talent Advisory - supporting the growth of organisations through market intelligence, talent development, and future of work consultancy. Our employees are passionate about powering people and organisations to fulfil their unique potential.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Robert Walters, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Robert Walters wasn't on the list.

While Robert Walters currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here