Robin Archibald Purchases 4,505 Shares of Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU) Stock

Get Aew Uk Reit alerts: Sign Up

Aew Uk Reit Trading Up 0.2%

Aew Uk Reit ( LON:AEWU Get Free Report ) insider Robin Archibald acquired 4,505 shares of Aew Uk Reit stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £4,955.50 ($6,693.91).

Shares of LON:AEWU traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 108.60 ($1.47). The company had a trading volume of 191,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,332. The stock has a market cap of £172.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.61. Aew Uk Reit has a one year low of GBX 88.20 ($1.19) and a one year high of GBX 112.80 ($1.52). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 105.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.77, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 6.18.

Aew Uk Reit Company Profile

AEW UK REIT invests in UK commercial property assets in strong locations, adopting a value investment strategy to deliver attractive returns for its shareholders. The Company invests in mispriced assets where it believes value can be created through asset management initiatives. AEW UK REIT assesses an asset's potential for investment returns based upon its own fundamental merits and is therefore unconstrained by sector. AEW UK REIT has provided investors with a stable dividend of 8p per share per annum, paid since Q1 2016.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Aew Uk Reit, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Aew Uk Reit wasn't on the list.

While Aew Uk Reit currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here