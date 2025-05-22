Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Director Baiju Bhatt Sells 418,338 Shares

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $26,966,067.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,863 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $506,848.98. This trade represents a 98.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts: Sign Up

Baiju Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 13th, Baiju Bhatt sold 107,608 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.41, for a total transaction of $6,500,599.28.

On Friday, May 9th, Baiju Bhatt sold 94,156 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $5,210,593.04.

On Monday, April 28th, Baiju Bhatt sold 94,156 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $4,770,884.52.

On Wednesday, April 23rd, Baiju Bhatt sold 47,133 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $2,133,710.91.

On Wednesday, April 16th, Baiju Bhatt sold 223,072 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $9,199,489.28.

On Monday, March 24th, Baiju Bhatt sold 47,023 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total value of $2,180,456.51.

On Friday, March 21st, Baiju Bhatt sold 223,528 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $9,658,644.88.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

HOOD stock traded up $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $64.77. 27,130,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,424,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $66.91. The business's fifty day moving average is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.35.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $917.12 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 564.4% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 52.2% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HOOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Robinhood Markets from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $55.41.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Robinhood Markets

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Robinhood Markets, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Robinhood Markets wasn't on the list.

While Robinhood Markets currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here