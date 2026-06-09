Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Price Down 1.5% - Time to Sell?

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) shares were down 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $78.93 and last traded at $83.77. Approximately 28,695,895 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 29,744,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.04.

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Key Robinhood Markets News

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HOOD shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Compass Point restated a "buy" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Robinhood Markets from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $110.18.

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Robinhood Markets Trading Down 1.5%

The firm's 50 day moving average is $78.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.66. The stock has a market cap of $75.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.35.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Meyer Malka acquired 250,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.74 per share, for a total transaction of $20,185,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,924,427 shares of the company's stock, valued at $316,858,235.98. This trade represents a 6.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 67,422 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $5,082,270.36. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 680,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,560 and have sold 571,602 shares valued at $41,959,746. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 527.8% in the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company's stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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