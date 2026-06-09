Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock Price Down 4.8% - Here's Why

Shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $101.20 and last traded at $108.23. 23,496,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 24,024,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.65.

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Key Rocket Lab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RKLB. Stifel Nicolaus set a $132.00 price target on Rocket Lab in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Craig Hallum raised Rocket Lab from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $98.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of -338.22 and a beta of 2.48. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $97.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.44.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $200.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab

In other news, insider Marvin Bradford Clevenger sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $513,345.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 473,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,517,913.25. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.57, for a total transaction of $8,945,412.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 983,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,153,295.93. The trade was a 6.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 485,515 shares of company stock worth $66,909,882. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Lab

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RKLB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rocket Lab by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,420,192 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $3,308,033,000 after buying an additional 5,610,469 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Rocket Lab by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,851,446 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $1,245,317,000 after buying an additional 5,725,536 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Rocket Lab by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,200,726 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $1,130,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,623 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rocket Lab by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,520,223 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $873,411,000 after acquiring an additional 120,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Lab by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,004,724 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $626,605,000 after acquiring an additional 825,158 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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