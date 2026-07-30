Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading Up 10.4% - Still a Buy?

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.84 and last traded at $64.68. Approximately 17,580,426 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 24,309,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.60.

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More Rocket Lab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rocket Lab signed an agreement with Japan-based iQPS for three dedicated Electron missions to deploy synthetic-aperture radar satellites. It is iQPS’s third multi-launch Electron booking in less than a year, reinforcing customer demand and improving visibility for Rocket Lab’s launch business. Rocket Lab Secures Multi-Launch Deal with iQPS for Three Dedicated Missions

Rocket Lab signed an agreement with Japan-based iQPS for to deploy synthetic-aperture radar satellites. It is iQPS’s third multi-launch Electron booking in less than a year, reinforcing customer demand and improving visibility for Rocket Lab’s launch business. Positive Sentiment: The iQPS announcement follows Rocket Lab’s record $266 million U.S. Space Force contract for at least 12 suborbital missile-defense test missions. The award supports the company’s expanding role in national-security launch services and provides a significant long-term backlog. Should You Buy Rocket Lab Stock After It Just Won Its Largest Launch Contract in History?

The iQPS announcement follows Rocket Lab’s record for at least 12 suborbital missile-defense test missions. The award supports the company’s expanding role in national-security launch services and provides a significant long-term backlog. Positive Sentiment: Analyst price targets and progress toward Rocket Lab’s larger Neutron rocket are supporting bullish sentiment. The company also reported first-quarter revenue growth of roughly 63% year over year , suggesting strong demand across launch and space systems.

Analyst price targets and progress toward Rocket Lab’s larger Neutron rocket are supporting bullish sentiment. The company also reported first-quarter revenue growth of roughly , suggesting strong demand across launch and space systems. Neutral Sentiment: Technical traders noted that RKLB had approached oversold territory after falling sharply from its recent high, helping fuel a short-term bounce. Broader space-sector sentiment remains volatile as investors reassess elevated aerospace valuations and growth expectations. Rocket Lab Stock Pops as New Launch Deal Meets Oversold Setup

Technical traders noted that RKLB had approached oversold territory after falling sharply from its recent high, helping fuel a short-term bounce. Broader space-sector sentiment remains volatile as investors reassess elevated aerospace valuations and growth expectations. Negative Sentiment: Rocket Lab remains unprofitable, with a negative net margin and substantial spending required for Neutron development. Multi-year government contracts may boost backlog without providing an immediate earnings benefit.

Rocket Lab remains unprofitable, with a negative net margin and substantial spending required for Neutron development. Multi-year government contracts may boost backlog without providing an immediate earnings benefit. Negative Sentiment: Recent data showed extensive insider selling, including sales by CEO Peter Beck, with no reported insider purchases over the past six months. That activity may weigh on investor confidence even as institutional ownership remains active.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on RKLB shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $132.00 price objective on Rocket Lab in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Rocket Lab from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $110.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

Rocket Lab Price Performance

The business's 50-day simple moving average is $98.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.64. The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.13 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $200.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $189.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $11,808,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 434,675 shares in the company, valued at $51,326,424. This represents a 18.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 88,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.98, for a total value of $9,502,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 264,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,582,845.90. This represents a 24.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,849,294 shares of company stock worth $362,816,208 in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Lab

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Lab by 109.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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