Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Sets New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.68 and last traded at $23.22, with a volume of 5384544 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.41.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on RKLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.25 to $13.50 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $7.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $10.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA Stock Up 3.8 %

The business's 50 day moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average is $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of -61.76 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Matthew Ocko sold 2,000,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $35,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,351,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,685,623.55. The trade was a 45.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab USA

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKLB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rocket Lab USA by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Rocket Lab USA by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,038 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company's stock.

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Further Reading

Before you consider Rocket Lab USA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rocket Lab USA wasn't on the list.

While Rocket Lab USA currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here