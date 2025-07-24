Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Raises Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCI - Get Free Report) TSE: RCI.B declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.3672 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. This is a 1.7% increase from Rogers Communication's previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Rogers Communication has a dividend payout ratio of 40.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Rogers Communication to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

Rogers Communication Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of RCI traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.51. 1,328,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,318. Rogers Communication has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $41.84. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI - Get Free Report) TSE: RCI.B last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Rogers Communication had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Rogers Communication will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Rogers Communication from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Rogers Communication in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communication currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Rogers Communication Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

