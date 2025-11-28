Free Trial
Black Friday: Try MarketBeat All Access for 5 Weeks at $5
Claim Your Deal
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Cut to "Hold" at TD Securities

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Rogers Sugar logo with Consumer Defensive background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • TD Securities downgraded Rogers Sugar from "Buy" to "Hold" and set a C$7.00 price target, implying roughly a 14.75% upside from the prior close.
  • The stock fell 5.6% to C$6.10 on Friday with heavy volume (≈1.38M shares), and analyst consensus is a "Hold" with an average target of C$6.90 (one Buy, four Holds).
  • Fundamentals show a market cap of C$781.5M, a P/E of 12.45 and a high debt-to-equity ratio of 104.41, signaling notable leverage despite a modest valuation.
  • Interested in Rogers Sugar? Here are five stocks we like better.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$7.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities' target price indicates a potential upside of 14.75% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Sugar presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$6.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Stock Down 5.6%

TSE RSI traded down C$0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching C$6.10. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,384,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,061. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$781.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.71. Rogers Sugar has a 1-year low of C$5.22 and a 1-year high of C$6.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.01.

About Rogers Sugar

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Sugar Inc is a Canada based sugar producing company. The company along with its subsidiaries is principally engaged in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar products. The products offered by the company include iced tea mix, stevia, yellow sugar, Cubes, Coconut sugar, and other related sugar products.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Rogers Sugar Right Now?

Before you consider Rogers Sugar, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rogers Sugar wasn't on the list.

While Rogers Sugar currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2025 Cover
The Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2025

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2025 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
REVEALED: Something Big Happening Behind White House Doors
REVEALED: Something Big Happening Behind White House Doors
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
tc pixel
Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST
Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
By Thomas Hughes | November 26, 2025
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
Broadcom’s Best Catalyst Yet Might Be Hiding in 2026 Forecasts
By Leo Miller | November 24, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines