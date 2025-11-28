Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Cut to "Hold" at TD Securities

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$7.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities' target price indicates a potential upside of 14.75% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Sugar presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$6.90.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Stock Down 5.6%

TSE RSI traded down C$0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching C$6.10. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,384,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,061. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$781.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.71. Rogers Sugar has a 1-year low of C$5.22 and a 1-year high of C$6.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.01.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Inc is a Canada based sugar producing company. The company along with its subsidiaries is principally engaged in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar products. The products offered by the company include iced tea mix, stevia, yellow sugar, Cubes, Coconut sugar, and other related sugar products.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rogers Sugar, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rogers Sugar wasn't on the list.

While Rogers Sugar currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here