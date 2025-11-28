Free Trial
Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Price Target Raised to C$7.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and kept a "market perform" rating, implying about a 14.75% upside from the current price at the time of the note.
  • Other analysts also lifted targets (Desjardins to C$7.50 with a "buy"; National Bankshares to C$7.00), but the consensus remains a "Hold" with an average price target of C$6.90 while the stock traded at C$6.10 amid unusually high volume.
Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a "market perform" rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets' price objective points to a potential upside of 14.75% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Desjardins upped their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of C$6.90.

Rogers Sugar Stock Performance

Shares of RSI stock traded down C$0.36 on Friday, hitting C$6.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,384,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,061. Rogers Sugar has a twelve month low of C$5.22 and a twelve month high of C$6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.41. The firm has a market cap of C$781.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.01.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Inc is a Canada based sugar producing company. The company along with its subsidiaries is principally engaged in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar products. The products offered by the company include iced tea mix, stevia, yellow sugar, Cubes, Coconut sugar, and other related sugar products.

