Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Price Target Raised to C$7.00 at National Bankshares

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$6.25 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a "sector perform" rating on the stock. National Bankshares' price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.75% from the stock's previous close.

Separately, Desjardins raised their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rogers Sugar presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of C$6.90.

RSI stock traded down C$0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$6.10. 1,384,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,061. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.01. The company has a market cap of C$781.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.41. Rogers Sugar has a one year low of C$5.22 and a one year high of C$6.49.

Rogers Sugar Inc is a Canada based sugar producing company. The company along with its subsidiaries is principally engaged in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar products. The products offered by the company include iced tea mix, stevia, yellow sugar, Cubes, Coconut sugar, and other related sugar products.

