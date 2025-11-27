Free Trial
Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Reaches New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025
Rogers Sugar logo with Consumer Defensive background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Rogers Sugar's shares hit a new 52-week high of C$6.49 (last C$6.46) with volume ~365,986, trading above its 50‑day (C$6.30) and 200‑day (C$6.00) moving averages, indicating recent upward momentum.
  • Desjardins raised its price target to C$7.50 and gave the stock a Buy, but the MarketBeat consensus remains a Hold (one Buy, two Hold) with a consensus target of C$6.67.
  • Rogers Sugar pays a quarterly dividend of $0.09 (annualized $0.36) for a yield of 5.6%, with a dividend payout ratio of about 73.5%.
  • Five stocks we like better than Rogers Sugar.

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$6.49 and last traded at C$6.46, with a volume of 365986 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of C$6.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on RSI

Rogers Sugar Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$826.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.41, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.00.

Rogers Sugar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. Rogers Sugar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.47%.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Sugar Inc is a Canada based sugar producing company. The company along with its subsidiaries is principally engaged in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar products. The products offered by the company include iced tea mix, stevia, yellow sugar, Cubes, Coconut sugar, and other related sugar products.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

