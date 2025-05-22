Roivant Sciences (ROIV) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q4 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share and revenue of $62.17 million for the quarter.

Roivant Sciences Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -72.73 and a beta of 1.23. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.07. Roivant Sciences has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $13.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROIV has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Roivant Sciences to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Insider Transactions at Roivant Sciences

In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 434,478 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $4,701,051.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,127,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,197,277.80. This trade represents a 27.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 273,959 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $3,142,309.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,799,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at $456,501,538.17. This trade represents a 0.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,123,959 shares of company stock valued at $12,355,035 in the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Roivant Sciences stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV - Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,433,386 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 324,764 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Roivant Sciences worth $24,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

