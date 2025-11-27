ROK Resources (CVE:ROK) Hits New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Get ROK Resources alerts: Sign Up

ROK Resources Stock Up 2.2%

ROK Resources Inc. ( CVE:ROK Get Free Report )'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 21722 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a market capitalization of C$51.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.20.

About ROK Resources

ROK Resources Inc operates as independent oil and gas company in Canada. The company primarily engages in production, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas in Southeast Saskatchewan. ROK Resources Inc is headquartered in Regina, Canada.

