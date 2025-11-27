Free Trial
ROK Resources (CVE:ROK) Hits New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025
Key Points

  • ROK Resources hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as C$0.24 (last C$0.24) during mid-day trading — up about 2.2% with 21,722 shares changing hands.
  • The company has a market capitalization of C$51.17 million, a low P/E of 5.88 and a beta of 0.26, with technicals showing a short-term uptrend (50‑day SMA C$0.22 vs. 200‑day SMA C$0.20).
  • ROK Resources is an independent oil and gas producer focused on production, exploration and development in Southeast Saskatchewan, headquartered in Regina, Canada.
ROK Resources Inc. (CVE:ROK - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 21722 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

ROK Resources Stock Up 2.2%

The company has a market capitalization of C$51.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.20.

About ROK Resources

(Get Free Report)

ROK Resources Inc operates as independent oil and gas company in Canada. The company primarily engages in production, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas in Southeast Saskatchewan. ROK Resources Inc is headquartered in Regina, Canada.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

